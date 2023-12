As of 6am Friday: Sky is partly to mostly cloudy with temps in the 30s. Mostly cloudy and warmer today with highs in the 60s. Back to sunshine briefly for Saturday with warmer highs in the mid 60s. Clouds roll back in for Christmas Eve but staying dry with highs in the upper 60s. Low pressure will bring rain into the area for Christmas Day with highs also in the low to mid 60s.