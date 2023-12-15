As of 6am Friday: Sky is clear and temps are below freezing across much of the CSRA. Lots of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds begin increasing tonight with morning lows in the mid 30s. A strong area of low pressure will produce clouds and a few late day showers on Saturday with highs around 60. That low moves northeast into Georgia- South Carolina Saturday night and during the day Sunday giving us rain totals from 2″-3″ and strong gusty winds from 20-30 mph. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Sunday for potential flooding and damaging wind gusts.