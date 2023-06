As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds decrease during the day today with highs a little warmer, in the upper 80s.

The Father’s Day weekend looks pretty good! Mostly sunny, dry, and hot Saturday with highs near 90 and a cold front will bring a few late day showers and storms for Father’s Day on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.