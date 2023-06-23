As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy and dry. We have seen copious amounts of rainfall over the last 24 hours with some locations picking up over 6 inches of rain. Currently no flood watches or warnings are in effect. Expect a few showers and storms mainly during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

That closed upper level low that produced all the rain this week will move northeast and eventually become partly cloudy overnight tonight.

The weekend is nice and dry with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with sunshine.