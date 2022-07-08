As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy and very muggy with temps in the low to mid 70s and dew point temps also in the low to mid 70s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the majority of the CSRA from 11am to 7pm. Heat indices could reach 108. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 90s. There is a good chance for more rain and storms this afternoon.

The weekend has some big changes on the way as well see more rain and storms Saturday as a cold front moves in. The front will bring in lower humidity for Sunday and a better chance for rain and storms.