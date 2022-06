As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll start the day with sunshine and then see a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. The CSRA is under a marginal risk for severe storms with the main threats being strong gusty winds and large hail. The weekend will bring slightly cooler temps with a few showers on Saturday and dry on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.