Thursday Evening Update: There will still be a few leftover showers from the front Friday morning, but then we’ll have gradual clearing throughout the day. Dewpoints will also fall, with mid to upper 50s expected Friday evening and Saturday. Highs will only be in the low 80s through the weekend.

Saturday will be a very sunny and dry day, but storms return Sunday with our next front. The rain will end by the time we get to Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s all of of next week with mostly sunny skies and no rain expected,