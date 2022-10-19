As of 7AM Wednesday- Temperatures are below freezing in several spots in the CSRA, and dropped as low as 31 degrees in Augusta earlier. This officially broke our record low for today, which was originally 34 degrees. A Freeze Warning continues for several counties until 9AM for South Carolina and until 10AM for Georgia. A Frost Advisory is in place until 9AM for the remaining counties. A Freeze Watch is in effect for our western counties as well, since temperatures could drop back to below freezing tomorrow. This will likely become a Freeze Warning later today, and could include additional counties. The main takeaway is that no matter where you are, freezing temperatures or at least frost is possible over the next few days.

The Vipir 6 Alert Day will end by the late morning once temperatures warm up, but then will go back into effect for tomorrow morning. Friday will be a tad bit warmer but patchy frost still can’t be ruled out. By the weekend, temperatures will rise significantly and be back to around average.

It will be very dry and sunny for the next several days, with no rain in the forecast until next Wednesday.