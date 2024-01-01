Monday Evening Update:

A cold front is exiting, and high pressure is moving in. That means Tuesday will be cool and Sunny! In the meantime, winds are still pretty breezy tonight, and that is keeping our temperatures well above freezing for now. Once the winds settle down, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will stay clear tonight through Tuesday.

A Gulf low pressure system will bring us a round of rain on Wednesday. Clouds will move in early Wednesday morning with temperatures once again below freezing. Rain will be here by the afternoon, mostly light, and becoming more widespread with some heavier downpours possible in the evening. Rainfall totals should stay under half an inch.

High pressure takes back over briefly on Thursday and Friday. Another Gulf low will bring widespread rain with a better chance of heavy rain on Saturday. This will start early and clear out during the evening. Rainfall totals will be between 1-3″ when combining both Wednesday and Saturday’s events. Temperatures will be a bit warmer but still cool over the weekend.