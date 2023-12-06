Wednesday Evening Update:

Below freezing temperatures expected across the entire CSRA tonight through early Thursday morning! Thursday afternoon will be cool in the upper 50s with sunny skies. We will begin to see some changes to the forecast on Friday with a warmup and an increase in clouds.

Saturday will be warm for sure, with highs in the 70s! We could see a few showers throughout the day, but as of now it’s unlikely. A line of showers and storms will approach late Saturday night, with the bulk of the rain coming Sunday. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon. No severe weather threat at this time.

Next week will be mostly dry, sunny, and cool!