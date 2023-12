As of 6am Thursday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the 20s and 30s. Mostly sunny and warmer for the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Sky will be partly cloudy for both Friday and Saturday with warmer highs in the low 60s. Low pressure develops in the Gulf and will give us increasing clouds and dry conditions on Sunday and rain off and on for Christmas Day with highs in the mid 60s.