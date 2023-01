As of 7am Friday: Sky is clear with temps in the low 30s. Plenty of sunshine today and cool with highs in the low 50s. Mostly clear and cold again tonight with morning lows in the upper 20s.

Changes for the weekend include a partly cloudy sky for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds increasing Saturday night and we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with a good chance for afternoon showers. Highs also in the upper 50s.