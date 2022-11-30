11PM Wednesday- Skies are clear going into the overnight hours, with temperatures beginning to drop into the 40s. Tomorrow morning, the western CSRA could be at freezing, while the rest of the region will be near it in the mid 30s. It will be a beautiful and sunny Thursday, with a cool afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s for the next couple of days.

The warmth returns on Saturday, with low 70s in the forecast. Low temperatures will climb back into the upper 40s. Clouds will build into the area ahead of a cold front. This front come through and bring showers over the weekend, and then become stationary. Over the course of next week, it will meander across the CSRA, keeping rain chances around 20-30%. Some days will be warmer when it passes as a warm front, others will be cooler when it passes as a cold front. It will be a mostly cloudy week.