As of 8 AM Saturday: We’re waking up to a return of Winter! Temperatures this morning started off below freezing and over 30 degrees colder than 24 hours ago! With clear skies, we will get to enjoy plenty of sunshine today, but you certainly don’t want to leave home without a coat. High temperatures today will make it into the upper 50s.

The chilly temperatures are temporary, so if the cold is not for you, no worries! Sunday we will see more clouds, along with a shift in winds to bring in warmer air. It will be a nice dry weekend, perfect for any outdoor or travel plans for the long weekend. Enjoy!