Freezing Morning to Start Valentine’s Day, But the Sun Will Shine

As of 6:30PM Sunday- This Super Bowl Sunday started out cloudy and cool, with a line of light showers. Luckily the skies opened up this afternoon, and we will remain clear for the rest of the night, and even into tomorrow. Temperatures were in the 50s and low 60s today, with Augusta getting right on 60.

For Valentine’s Day tomorrow, the sunshine will a plenty! Temperatures will remain cool with highs still below average, in the mid to upper 50s. Just like last week, we will see a gradual warm up with temperatures making it back into the 70s by the end of the week. A cold front will come through Thursday into Friday, bringing rain, storms and a cool down once again as we approach the weekend.