6PM Sunday- It was around 20 degrees cooler today than it was yesterday! Now that the sun has set, temperatures are dropping off quickly into the upper 40s. There is a Freeze Warning that will go into effect at 10PM for Taliaferro and Wilkes County. This will last through 9AM Monday morning. Our entire viewing area will be near or below freezing. Expect frost when headed out the door.

Tomorrow, temperatures will only rise into the mid 50s once again. There won’t be much of a change temperature wise over the next couple of weeks. Highs will stay in the mid 50s to low 60s, and there will be several mornings in the low to mid 30s.

Monday evening, cloud cover will move into the region ahead of a low pressure system. This will keep low temperatures a bit warmer in the low 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The system will also bring us heavy rain showers Tuesday morning with scattered light showers throughout the rest of the day. It will be a very cloudy and wet day, but thunderstorms are not likely. A few more showers could linger into Wednesday morning. The rest of the week will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.