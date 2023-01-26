7PM Thursday- After a very wet Wednesday, we quickly returned to sunshine and dry conditions today! Temperatures were over 10 degrees cooler compared to yesterday due to a cold front passage. We have a westerly wind behind the front with gusts up to 20 mph once again Friday. The sun will be back with similar temperatures to today, in the mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday morning will be very cold in the upper 20s and low 30s with frost. Clouds will move back in Saturday night ahead of another cold front. Expect messy rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered showers will be around all next week, with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 60s and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Severe weather is not expected at this time.