Freeze WATCH in effect tomorrow night as skies clear and colder air moves in. – What to expect

by: Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller

A cold front will move to the East and High pressure will give us several days of sunshine and clear chilly nights. A Freeze WATCH is in effect tomorrow night through Friday morning as we’ll see temperatures in part of the CSRA at or below freezing. Highs only around 60 the next few days before we start a warming trend into Easter weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Low 47

Thursday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. High 60

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Freeze WATCH in effect. Low: 32

Friday: Sunny and cool. High 59

