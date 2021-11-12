Freeze WATCH in effect for parts of the CSRA for Saturday night. Here’s your weekend forecast

A cold front will move through the CSRA by Saturday afternoon, it will come through dry, but it will bring another shot of colder air for Saturday night into early next week. Our days will be full of sunshine and cool temperatures, with Highs in the lower 60s. Clear at night and that’s when we’ll see chilly temperatures.

A Freeze WATCH is in effect Saturday 10PM through Sunday 9:00AM for Wilkes, Taliaferro, Warren, Hancock, Glascock, Jefferson, Washington and Johnson counties. We’ll keep a close eye on this if/when it becomes a warning. Do expect widespread frost for Sunday morning as we’ll see lower to middle 30s. We’ll see sunny, dry and cool temperatures for much of the early part of the work week next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 43

Saturday: Sunny. High: 67

Saturday night: Clear and colder. Low 33

Sunday: Sunny and cool. High: 63

Monday: Sunny. High: 65