Freeze Warning in effect tonight. Well below normal temps. – What to expect.

Unseasonably chilly temperatures are on tap the next few days as High pressure to our North filters in cold air! Freeze WARNING is in effect tonight through Friday 9AM. Low from 28 – 34 degrees expected. Be sure to cover plants and bring in potted plants and lets keep our four legged friends warm as well. Sunshine and cool for Friday as we’ll see Highs only around 60 (Middle 50s Northern CSRA). Another cold morning for Saturday, as we’ll see lows in the 30s once again. We’ll start the warming trend by Saturday into the rest of our Easter weekend with Highs in the middle 70s Easter Sunday. The weather for the Masters is looking super, with only a quick shower chance for Friday at this point.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Freeze WARNING in effect until 9AM Friday. Clear and cold. Low 32 to upper 20s Northern CSRA.

Good Friday: Sunny and cool. High: 59

Friday night: Clear and cold. Low: 32 to upper 20s Northern CSRA

Saturday: Sunny. High: 64

Easter Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High: 75