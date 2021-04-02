Freeze Warning for the CSRA. One more cold night before warmer temps for Easter. What to expect

Freeze WARNING in effect from 1A – 9A Saturday for the entire CSRA. We’ll see temperatures at or just below 32 degrees for tomorrow morning. Be sure to cover or take in sensitive plants and keep our four legged friends warm. High pressure will be over us all Easter weekend, this means we’ll see wonderful sunshine and warmer temperatures each day. We’ll remain warm and dry through the middle of next week! The Masters looks to be warm with a shower chance by Friday.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Freeze WARNING 1A-9A Saturday morning. Clear and cold. Low: 29

Saturday: Freeze WARNING until 9AM. Sunny and nice. High: 65

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low: 35

Easter Sunday: Sunny and wonderful! High: 75

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 85