As of 3PM Wednesday: We had another freeze this morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. Plentiful sunshine will warm things up, though, to the lower 60s by the afternoon. There is an increased fire danger this evening due to relative humidity values in the low to mid-20s, breezy northwest winds, and burnable brush. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Vipir 6 Alert Day is in effect for Thursday due to the potential of another freeze during the morning. Southerly winds and sunshine will allow for a warmer day with highs approaching 70 degrees. Clouds increase going into Friday ahead of a cold front that will bring showers during the afternoon and possibly thunderstorms Friday night. Severe weather is not expected. Showers exit the area Saturday morning, with colder air filtering in Saturday night. Highs will be cooler in the 50s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Frost and freeze conditions are possible Sunday and Monday mornings as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s. The next chance of rain comes on Tuesday. Highs will continue to be below average during most of the week.