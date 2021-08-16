Fred Makes Landfall- Our Impacts Tonight & Tuesday

As of 5PM Monday- A Vipir 6 Alert Day is still in effect now until tomorrow evening for Tropical Storm Fred. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond, Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, and McCormick Counties until 7:30 PM. Some parts of the CSRA already received 1-2.5″ inches of rain. Thunderstorms are currently producing heavy rain, and an additional 1″ of rain is expected in the area. Stay away from flooded roadways, and remember, turn around, don’t drown!

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall around 3:15 PM EDT near Cape San Blas, FL. This is to the south of Panama City. It was a fairly strong tropical storm, with sustained wind speeds of 65 mph. Now, Fred has 60 mph winds and is moving NNE at 9 mph. We will continue to be impacted by the outer rain bands of Fred until tomorrow night at around 10 pm.

Lighter rain will take place over much of the area tonight, and around 3PM we will begin to see heavy rain and thunderstorms again. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings that can wake you up through the night if necessary. There is a slight risk of severe weather for the northern portion of the CSRA for tomorrow and also a slight risk of excessive rainfall. There is a marginal risk of excessive rain for the central CSRA. Expect 2-3″ of rain, and wind gusts of 20-40 mph. For the southern half of our area, only around 0.5-1″ of rainfall is expected and the severe threat is very low.

Overall, the highest risks are for heavy rain and flooding, and a medium risk for damaging winds. A tornado is not likely but they are always possible with tropical systems due to the spin in the atmosphere.

There is a lot of tropical moisture moving into the Southeast from Fred, so rain chances remain fairly high throughout the rest of the week as well.

With tropical systems things can change quickly. Stay with us on air and on the web for the latest on Fred.