7PM Wednesday- It was our first of a few warm days, with highs reaching the 70s across the entire CSRA. The day started out very foggy and clouds persisted throughout the entire day. Tonight, fog will from once again since dewpoints are high. Expect another foggy morning Thursday along with low level clouds. By the afternoon, there will be some sun here and there with temperatures back in the 70s.

A cold front will bring isolated light showers Friday evening, and the weekend looks to be pretty cloudy. Isolated showers are possible once again Sunday. In the middle of next week, a stronger front will move in, which could potentially bring some heavy rain and storms.

Lows will stay in the 50s for the next few days, and then drop to the 40s next week. Highs will drop back to the 60s over the weekend and stay that way next week.