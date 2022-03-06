As of 7AM Sunday- This morning is starting out very foggy with visibility down to 0 miles in the Augusta metro area and south of the I-20 corridor. The fog will lift around 9AM and skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny later on. Temperatures will warm into the 80s today with Augusta reaching 86. It’s possible we could break record highs today and tomorrow.

By Tuesday, we will start to see some showers as a cold front passes through the CSRA. This will drop temperatures into the 70s. This front will stall to the south of us, keeping rain chances in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will drop further into the upper 60s, and finally go below average next weekend. No severe weather is expected but we could have some thunderstorms and heavy rain at times.