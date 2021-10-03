Foggy Sunday Morning, Mostly Dry & Warm Day

UPDATE: The Dense Fog Advisory in now also includes: Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, McCormick, Edgefield, Aiken, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties.

As of 8AM Sunday- It is really foggy outside this morning! Visibility is a problem across much of the CSRA, down to 1/2, 1/4, and even 0 miles in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Allendale, Screven, and Jenkins counties until 10AM.

Today will be another mostly dry day. We will have partly cloudy skies and warm and muggy temperatures reaching the mid 80s. I have the rain chance at 20% day due to the possibility of a stray shower along the Southern CSRA during the day, and light showers between 8PM-10PM in the Northwestern CSRA.

The rain chances increase as we go into the start of the work week due to a frontal passage. Models are still changing, so its uncertain exactly how much rain we will see, but as of now, Tuesday looks like our wettest day. For the entire week, rain chances are fairly high so expect scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. Rain accumulation will be higher in the northern CSRA. High temperatures will begin to drop off to the low 80s and upper 70s by the end of the week.