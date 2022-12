As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is cloudy and dense fog blankets the CSRA. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for the entire CSRA until 9am. A wedge remains in place so cloud cover will be abundant with highs warming to the mid 70s. Sky will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

A little more sunshine for Thursday as highs reach the upper 70s, very un-December like.