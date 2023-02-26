As of 8AM Sunday: Fog that developed overnight is still lingering around this morning. Visibility is limited in several counties, so add some extra time for your commute to play it safe! Clouds will continue to blanket the skies today, but we should see a few breaks this afternoon to enjoy a bit of sunshine. Despite the cloud cover, it will be a warm day with highs in the upper 70s.

Today is the first day of a warm, breezy stretch of weather with temperatures returning to the 80s starting Monday. A few isolated sprinkles expected Monday Evening, but our best shot at showers will be later in the week on Thursday. Enjoy!