As of 8AM Saturday- It is a cloudy and foggy morning across the CSRA. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our western and southern counties. For Allendale, Screven, and Jenkins, it will be dropped at 9AM. The rest of the counties will have it until 10AM. Expect visibilities as low as 0 miles. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, with muggy dewpoints and calm winds.

Later today, there will be partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but rain chances are under 20%. The highs will be in the mid 80s today. Tomorrow will be warmer, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. By the late afternoon, there will be some isolated showers. These will continue on and off throughout the evening.

The big story this week is the heat! The work week will start out with highs in the low 90s. By Thursday and Friday, our high will be 96 degrees! It will be a dry and mostly sunny week as well. Our next chance of showers and storms will be next weekend.