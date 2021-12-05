Foggy Morning and Another Warm Day.

As of 7AM Sunday- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM for the entire CSRA with the exception of Saluda County. Visibility is down to 1/4 mile or less. Be careful on the roads this morning. Drive slow and use your low beams.

Once the fog lifts around 9AM, we will have just partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s once again today. Monday will be another dry and warm day, but then we have big changes for the rest of the week. A series of fronts will bring us showers from Tuesday evening until Friday morning, with Wednesday looking to be our heaviest rain day. Temperatures will fall closer to around average in the 60s, and skies will be mostly overcast. On Saturday, we will warm back up into the 70s. Another front will bring a few showers Sunday. This is all great news since the CSRA could desperately use some rain.