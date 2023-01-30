10PM Monday- Good Monday Evening! It was another cloudy day across the CSRA with heavy rain early this morning. There are a few areas of rain showing up on Vipir 6 radar, but it is evaporating before hitting the ground. The ground is still very wet though from earlier, and all the low level moisture is allowing dense fog to develop. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for the western counties in the CSRA until noon tomorrow. Expect visibility as low as 0 miles. It will be cloudy again following the fog, with a few showers around Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be warmer than today, reaching the mid 60s

Wednesday will be cloudy with a few showers as well. Temperatures will be back in the 60s through Thursday, but then we will a cold front passage that will bring more widespread rain and a cool down. Expect rain Thursday night into Friday morning with some heavy downpours. Storms are unlikely. The clouds will finally begin to clear Friday night, with temperatures dropping significantly. Lows will be below freezing over the weekend with some sun on Saturday.

Cloud cover and isolated showers will return Sunday. Next week already looks to have a decent amount of cloud cover as well, with another warm up, reaching the mid 60s.