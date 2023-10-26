Wednesday night update: High pressure remains in control tonight. Expect temperatures to dip into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop late and continue through early Thursday before burning off. Expect more sunshine during the afternoon, with slightly warmer temperatures in the low 80s. The overnight lows are going to remain in the low to mid-50s. Clear skies and light winds could allow for patchy fog again on Friday and Saturday mornings. Sunshine is locked in this weekend, with temperatures in the low 80s. Nice and sunny weather sticks around next Monday before an increase in clouds on Halloween, with temperatures in the upper 70s. A cold front will be approaching going into Wednesday, which could spark a few showers. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler during the second half of next week, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.