10PM Monday- I hope you had a nice Monday and dodged the rain! Unfortunately, we won’t have a lot of sunshine for Masters Week.

Today, we had scattered light showers today with clouds and below average temperatures. Rain is now pushing off to the southeast with just isolated showers after midnight. Tuesday morning will be dry, but expect fog and clouds. Some fog could become dense, and it will be here through 10AM. Temperatures are on the rise with low to mid 80s in the forecast tomorrow. Near record highs will come on Wednesday, with some locations reaching 90 degrees.

The rain returns on Thursday evening due to a cold front coming in from the west. We could have a few thunderstorms as well. This front will stall around our area, keeping rain chances in the pictures through Easter Weekend. High pressure will setup in the Carolinas, creating a wedge effect. This means that the weekend will be much cooler with highs only in the 60s. Lows won’t be too cold, only dropping to the mid 40s. Skies will be very cloudy with high chances of rain.

There will still be a few showers around to start next week, but the sun will finally return Wednesday. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s.