Sunday Morning Update: Patchy fog has settled over the eastern CSRA this morning greatly limiting visibility. Conditions will improve over the next couple of hours, but in the meantime, please be careful on the roads! Sunshine will dominate the first half of the day with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. It will be a steamy start, but things shift in the afternoon hours as a line of strong to severe storms move in. The main threat will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and be safe!