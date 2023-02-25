8 PM: The clouds hang on tight tonight, with patchy fog developing after midnight. Temperatures will be cool in the middle 50s. Fog dissipates Sunday morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies. We begin a warming trend with highs returning to the upper 70s. Temperatures soar into the lower 80s on Monday. A weak cold front will swing through, delivering isolated showers Monday night. We continue to see above-average temperatures next week with chances of showers. A cold front will impact the CSRA late this week with showers and thunderstorms. Dry and cooler air returns next weekend, with highs near average in the 60s.