AS OF 3 PM: Isolated showers and cloudy skies are sticking around this afternoon keeping temperatures cool in the 60s to lower 70s. Expect showers to dissipate heading into tonight with patchy fog developing, especially in areas that received rainfall. Temperatures will be much warmer than of recent with lows only in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday comes along with morning fog, but that will dissipated quickly with partly cloudy skies taking over. Temperatures during the afternoon will rise above-average into the lower 80s. Breezy southwest winds on Friday bump our temperatures to near-record highs in the mid to upper 80s. This is all ahead of an approaching cold front that will trigger showers and a few thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly during the morning. Right now the severe weather threat is low. We dry out briefly before showers return Sunday afternoon. The active weather pattern continues into next week with temperatures returning to near-average.