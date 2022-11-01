As of 7AM Tuesday- November is here! This month is starting out cloudy with patchy fog around as well. Temperatures are in the upper 50s towards the west and low to mid 60s in Augusta, Aiken, and surrounding areas. The difference in temperatures is due to a cold front situated across the CSRA. Areas of fog are developing to the west, where skies are clear and temperatures are cooler. The fog will become more widespread within the next couple of hours and linger until around 10AM. It will be mostly sunny by the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

After briefly returning to sunshine, skies will be back to cloudy all of Wednesday. Temperatures will stay consistent this week, with upper 70s as highs and low to mid 50s as lows. By the weekend, temperatures warm further into the low 80s with another increase in clouds, but still no rain. Our next chance of rain will come the middle of next week.