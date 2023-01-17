7PM Tuesday- We have scattered showers around with dense cloud cover. Tomorrow morning will be foggy with low level clouds once again. Isolated light showers are possible throughout the day, but it will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be warmer, with upper 60s and low 70s.

Gloomy conditions continue all week and next week! A cold front will pass Thursday bringing brief heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 30 mph. After that, it will be cooler with a little bit of sun Friday. The front will end up retreating back to the north bringing more clouds and rain late Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures will be around average, but lows will be warmer in the 40s.

Unsettled weather continues next week with a few showers and clouds around.