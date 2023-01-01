6PM Sunday- Happy New Year! Skies are clear now and temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 40s tonight. Fog will form overnight with low level clouds returning as well. Expect a cloudy and foggy start to your Monday, so drive carefully and leave with plenty of time.

Similarly to today, the clouds will break apart in the afternoon with a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, which is what we’ll have through Wednesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cloudy with a cold front just to our west. Expect scattered light showers Tuesday and more widespread rain with storms on Wednesday. Once the front clears, sun will return for Thursday but temperatures will drop to the low 60s.

The end of the week and weekend will be in the 50s, and lows will be around freezing in the 30s. There will be several days in a row with no rain.