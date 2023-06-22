11PM Thursday- Torrential rain occurred this evening, especially in South Augusta. Rainfall totals reached 8″ within just a few hours. A Flash Flood Warning goes until 1:15AM for Richmond, Aiken, and Saluda counties. An Areal Flood Advisory goes until 12:15AM for Jenkins County. Rain and storms will continue into the overnight hours, ending around 3AM. When headed out the door in the morning, there will only be a few isolated showers. Drive with extreme caution, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Several roadways will be flooded and small trees could be down.

By Friday afternoon, more storms will pop up, staying to the south of Augusta. The northwestern portion of the CSRA will stay dry. Storms could become strong, but there is no severe weather threat. The Areal Flood Watch continues until 8PM tomorrow. Isolated locations could reach 2+ inches of rain. We will dry out over the weekend with a lot of sunshine! Temperatures will reach the low 90s, which is what we will see all next week as well. Rain chances will be much lower next week, with the exception of Monday at a 50% chance.