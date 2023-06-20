11PM Tuesday- It was a soaking wet Tuesday with several flood alerts throughout the day. Right now, there is an AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY for eastern portions of Saluda, Aiken, and Bamberg counties until 1:45AM. Urban and small stream flooding is already occurring with rainfall totals up to 2″ now and more on the way. FLOOD WARNING also in effect for Saluda County due to the Saluda River being above its normal level from all the rainfall. This will be in effect until further notice, so take caution if you live near the river.

Rain and storms will continue on and off throughout the night with more flood alerts possible. There will be a high chance of flooding again tomorrow as the majority of the day will be wet. Expect an additional 1-4″ of rainfall on top of the 1-3″ we got today. There will be a lot of thunderstorms as well, most of them weak, but an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out. Thursday and Friday will be very similar since the cut off low will still be lingering in the Southeast. High temperatures will stay below average in the low to mid 80s.

We will begin to dry out over the weekend with lower chances of rain, and warmer temperatures. The 90s will return on Sunday with low 90s all next week.