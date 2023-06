As of 7am Thursday: Sky is cloudy with scattered showers and temps are in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll see a good chance for rain and storms today with a marginal risk of severe storms for much of the CSRA. A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the CSRA today thru Friday. The weekend forecast is shaping up nicely with dry conditions, sunshine, and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s.