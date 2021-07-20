Flood Advisory- Heavy Rain and Storms Continue Tonight

As of 5PM Tuesday- Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight across much of the CSRA. Heavy rain has prompted two Areal Flood Advisories. One of these includes portions of Columbia, Richmond, Aiken, and Edgefield County and expires at 7:15PM. The other is for portions of Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda, and Lexington County until 8:15PM. It is possible that these could be extended due to more batches of rain moving in until around midnight. Much of the CSRA is under a Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall tonight, with the southern half of the area under a Marginal Risk (Less extreme). This unsettled weather pattern is because of a stationary front to the north of us and a lot of tropical moisture across the Southeast. The weather will improve for the rest of the week, with a typical summertime pattern back in place. This means slight chances of late day storms and temperatures back in the mid 90s.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and Storms until around midnight, then a few light showers overnight. Some storms will bring heavy rain and lightning. Flooding is a concern. Low: 70 Rain chance : 70%

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms on and off. Some heavy rain at times, but better than today. Partly sunny. High: 89 Rain Chance: 40%

Wednesday night: More periods of showers and storms. Partly cloudy. Low: 70 Rain Chance: 40%

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few late day storms. High: 92 Rain Chance: 30%