As of 9AM Saturday- We are mostly cloudy this Saturday morning with spotty light showers. A cold front is moving through with the chance of severe weather in our southern counties. This is just a marginal risk, with the higher risk along the coastline. However, there is the possibility of small hail and gusty winds from Emanuel County to Bamberg County. Winds will gust between 20-25 mph throughout the day regardless of storms. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect now until 7PM for the Augusta and Aiken Metro areas and several surrounding counties. Skies will begin to clear this afternoon as the front passes with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, for the first day of Spring, we will see a lot of sunshine! Temperatures will be warm in the 70s once again. We will reach the 80s on Tuesday, and our next chance of strong and potentially severe storms will be Wednesday into Thursday.