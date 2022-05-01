As of 7AM Sunday- We are starting out this morning mostly sunny, but a cold front is approaching from the West. This will bring us spotty storms later this afternoon and throughout the evening. The storms are not expected to be severe, and rainfall totals will be under a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s today. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with spotty afternoon and evening storms. Showers are possible Tuesday as well. This is all because of a stalling front, keeping moisture in our area. Rain chances will be under 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, but another system will move in Friday. This will bring more scattered storms. All week, highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s. Sunshine will return by the weekend with temperatures dropping by a few degrees.