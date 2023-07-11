4PM Tuesday- It was a much warmer day than yesterday, but still below average with upper 80s and low 90s. We are under partly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles around. High pressure has taken over and the dry air associated with it is limiting our rain chances over the next couple of days. Spotty showers are possible this evening with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be a bit hotter along with an increase in moisture. Highs will be in the low 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s. Similarly to today, a few sprinkles here and there can’t be ruled out. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to rise, with mid 90s Thursday and the heat index reaching the triple digits. A minor disturbance will bring a higher chance of rain and storms Thursday evening. We could see an isolated damaging wind gust or two, though the chance is low. Rain chances go up over the weekend with dangerous heat. Heat advisories could be issued and we could have a threat of severe weather.