2 p.m. Tuesday: It’s a dreary end to January across the CSRA. We had a foggy start to the day, but conditions are improving. However, clouds will stick around with a few showers possible later this afternoon. Highs will be mild in the 60s for most locations. Expect a few showers tonight with patchy fog. Lows will be in the 50s.

Showers stick around Wednesday morning with clearing with lingering clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to be mild in the 60s.

Heavy rain enters the picture Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall possibly over 2 inches.

Canadian high pressure moves in bringing colder air by the weekend. We finally see peaks of sunshine on Saturday before more clouds and showers roll in on Sunday.

The unsettled weather pattern continues into next week.