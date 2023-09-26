Tuesday afternoon update: A stationary front is triggering a few showers today across the CSRA. We can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Going into tonight, we will see additional showers with temperatures in the mid-60s. Cold air damming (the wedge) sets up on Wednesday with showers and cooler temperatures in the upper 70s. The wedge holds through Thursday with decreasing showers and clouds by the afternoon. High pressure builds back in Friday and into the weekend, with warmer temperatures in the lower 80s.