Few Showers Tonight, ALERT DAY Issued for Thursday

As of 6PM Monday- Tonight, a cold front will pass through the CSRA bringing a few more showers and possible thunderstorms between 7PM-10PM. This is a small line of rain, so coverage will be limited. Once the front passes, skies will be clearing out late tonight and our temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow and Wednesday, conditions are looking nice. High pressure will be back over the area keeping us dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than today, staying in the mid 70s as highs.

The story changes again on Thursday. A strong system will be approaching our area, bringing another cold front that will have much more rain associated with it. An Alert Day has been issued for Thursday due to the potential for heavy downpours, flash flooding, and severe weather. It is too early out to know how much rain we will see and our severe risk, but stay with us on air and on the web for updates this week.

On Friday there will still be some leftover scattered showers, however the weekend is looking fantastic! Your Halloween weekend forecast shows highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, and chilly nights in the mid 40s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with no rain.