Few Showers Today, Dry & Sunny Next Week

As of 8AM Saturday- Happy Saturday! Well, all of last week we had very rainy and cloudy conditions. Today, we have some leftover moisture in place still from the system that brought us the rain. Therefore, we are waking up to some light showers and very cloudy skies. By the afternoon, we will have another chance for light showers across the CSRA. Then by the early evening, a northerly wind will help dry us out and bring some sunshine. For the areas that see the sun today, temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and should reach 80 in Augusta. For areas that stay cloudy, temperatures won’t pass the mid 70s.

There are still flood warnings in effect for Saluda, Wilkes, Tailaferro, Johnson, and Washington counties until further notice. This is due to the river levels rising in theses areas from all the rain last week. There could be some additional rainfall accumulation today, but for the rest of the week it is not a concern.

For your Sunday, there is no rain expected and we will see some sunshine. Temperatures are staying in the low 80s for the next couple of days, but then we will have a warming trend that brings us to the upper 80s mid next week. Low temperatures will stay pretty consistent in the low 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the most part all week and dry conditions.